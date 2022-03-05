Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

CRDL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.53. 106,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,127. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.