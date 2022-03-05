Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGJTF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CGJTF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $113.90 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.41.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

