Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ATVCU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

