Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

