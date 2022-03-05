Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $149,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 283.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,285,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,082,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after purchasing an additional 321,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $109.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.