Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $172,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $197.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.77 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.