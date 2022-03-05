Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNOV. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000.

Shares of BNOV stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

