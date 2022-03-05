Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

