Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Holdings Raised by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

SAVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.46. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

