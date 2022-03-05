C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $196.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.80 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 197.90 ($2.66), with a volume of 55619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.80 ($2.68).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.92) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company has a market capitalization of £718.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.44.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

