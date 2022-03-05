Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cemtrex by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

