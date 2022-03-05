Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$12.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.86. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

