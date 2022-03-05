Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.58% of Software Acquisition Group Inc III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

SWAG opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

