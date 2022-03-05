Centiva Capital LP Takes $2.39 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE APO opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

