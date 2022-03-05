Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 125,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,133 shares.The stock last traded at $6.88 and had previously closed at $6.72.
A number of analysts recently commented on EBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
