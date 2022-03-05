Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.57% of Century Casinos worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

