Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

