Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $461,000.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

