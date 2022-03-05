Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.