Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Arcimoto worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.36. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

