Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

