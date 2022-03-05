Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

