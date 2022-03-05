Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

