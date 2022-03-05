Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,845,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $281.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.75 and a 12-month high of $282.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.