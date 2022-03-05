Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $22.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

