Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 517 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

