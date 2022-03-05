Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CarGurus by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,936,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,086.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,203 shares of company stock worth $7,856,941 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

