Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Watsco were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $283.88 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

