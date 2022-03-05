Cetera Investment Advisers Has $490,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

