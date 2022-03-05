Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.39 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

