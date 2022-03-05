Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,438 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

