Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

