ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.85. ChargePoint shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 175,123 shares.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.
CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.
ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
