ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.85. ChargePoint shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 175,123 shares.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.