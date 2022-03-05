Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $795,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

