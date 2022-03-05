Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $600.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $830.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $549.93 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $546.62 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $603.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.