Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Cut to $579.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $609.00 to $579.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $485.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

