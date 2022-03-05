Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 447,818 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chimerix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chimerix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

