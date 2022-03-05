Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

