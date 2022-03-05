Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.45.
CD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 227,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
