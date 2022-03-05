Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,969.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,969.19.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,442.28 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,527.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,710.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

