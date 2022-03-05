Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.38. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.