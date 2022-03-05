CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$20.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ARX has been the topic of several other research reports. raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.77.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.93.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

