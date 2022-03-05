CION Invt (CION) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

CION Invt (NYSE: CION – Get Rating) is one of 684 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CION Invt to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $163.84 million -$11.02 million 7.93 CION Invt Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.36

CION Invt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CION Invt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 182 706 1004 20 2.45

CION Invt currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.97%. Given CION Invt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 93.55% 8.25% 4.34% CION Invt Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. CION Invt pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CION Invt competitors beat CION Invt on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About CION Invt (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

