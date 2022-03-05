Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,571 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 314,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 449,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

