Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.43 Million in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWD opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

