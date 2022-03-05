Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $7.66 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 333,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $21.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

