CL King Increases Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $67.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CL King from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:CMP opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

