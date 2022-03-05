Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Clariant has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.