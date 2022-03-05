Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clarus by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

