Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,916 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

